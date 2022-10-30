PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

At least 32 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse

This image from video shows the commotion outside a hospital where victims of a cable bridge...
This image from video shows the commotion outside a hospital where victims of a cable bridge collapse are being rushed in for treatment in Morbi district, western Gujarat state, India, Sunday, Oct.30, 2022. Dozens are feared dead and several injured when a cable bridge across the Machchu river collapsed Sunday.(K K Productions via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least 32 people died and several are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.

Local media reports said hundreds plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state’s Morbi district collapsed. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the bridge.

The accident comes just days after the 19th-century, colonial-era bridge was reopened to the public after renovation. Officials told PTI the bridge gave way as it could not handle the number of people on it.

“Due to the bridge collapse, several people fell into the river. A rescue operation is underway,” state minister Brijesh Merja said. “There are reports that several people have suffered injuries. They are being rushed to hospitals.”

Videos on social media showed people clinging onto the partly submerged bridge in distress while another showed people swimming to safety.

Rescue operations are underway, with three National Disaster Response Force Teams rushed to the site, local media reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in his home state of Gujarat on a visit, said he was “deeply saddened by the tragedy.” His office announced compensation to the families of the dead and urged for speedy rescue efforts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Departures begin November 11 and continue select dates through December 23.
Tickets selling fast for the return of The Polar Express train ride to the N.C. Transportation Museum
Two people were arrested after a chase that happened Friday morning in Union County.
911 call about men ‘acting suspiciously’ leads to chase in Union County
The driver and two others were injured as a result of the crash.
Five displaced after car crashes into mobile home
A warning sign was set up on Wednesday.
UNC Charlotte students ‘traumatized’ over graphic anti-abortion demonstrations on campus
Local vets seeing increasing numbers of respiratory infections in dogs
‘This is like nothing we’ve ever seen’: Respiratory illness in dogs causing problems

Latest News

A Ukrainian emergency service member stands next to a truck that carries the remains of a...
Concerns rise as Russia resumes grain blockade of Ukraine
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) runs after a catch as Michigan State cornerback Kendell...
Michigan State president: Post-game melee ‘unacceptable’
ARCHIVO - La presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi, y su esposo Paul Pelosi...
AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo
About 250 people attended Rollin' CLT's skate-a-thon and fundraiser in October.
New roller skating rink opening in Camp North End, and another hopes to open in Charlotte shortly after