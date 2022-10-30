Halloween rain? Chances for a wet Monday before gradual clearing throughout week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week will start out cloudy and gloomy with chances for showers and thunderstorms but as early as Tuesday we’ll get gradually clearing and round out the week, with temperatures above where they should be for this time of the year.

• First Alert Weather Day Monday: Scattered showers & t-storms

• Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy, warmer

• Wednesday: Stray showers possible, partly sunny.

The forecast is still on track for showers and thunderstorms to impact the Carolinas on Monday. The balance of this evening will continue to be cloudy, cool, and damp with light showers at times. Temperatures overnight will be in the 50s.

7 Day Forecast (WBTV)

As an area of low pressures moves north into the Midwest, scattered showers and thunderstorms will spread from west to east through the day on Halloween, impacting the mountains and foothills in the morning and the piedmont in the afternoon. Highs will range from the 50s in the mountains to 60s across the piedmont.

We will finally begin to clear out and dry out on Tuesday. Expect partly cloudy and warmer conditions by the afternoon with highs in the low to mid-70s. On Wednesday a few stray showers will be possible in otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Tropical Update: Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 has formed southwest of Jamaica. Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.