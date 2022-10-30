PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Five displaced after car crashes into mobile home

Four injured when SUV crashes into home
The driver and two others were injured as a result of the crash.(American Red Cross)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were displaced after a car crashed into a mobile home in Rowan County on Sunday morning.

Emergency responders got the call just before 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Sarah Ellen Lane in the Matika Villa neighborhood. A small SUV ran crashed into the side of a mobile home just to the left of the front door.

The SUV went through the wall. The SUV was inside the home all the way past the hood.

The driver and three people inside the house were injured. The Greater Carolinas Chapter of the American Red Cross is helping the five people displaced as a result of the crash.

