Passerby credited with alerting residents to house fire

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A passerby who saw flames coming from a home in Rowan County was able to awaken the residents in time for them and their four dogs to safely escape the burning home. Two people were displaced as the result of a house fire in Rowan County on Sunday morning.

The fire was reported at a house in the 4200 block of Long Ferry Road. Firefighters got the call just after 5:30 a.m.

Officials say that when firefighters arrived they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the house. There was significant damage to the house.

The two people were displaced are getting help from the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

