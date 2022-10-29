Tickets selling fast for the return of THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride to the N.C. Transportation Museum

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - SPENCER, N.C. - The N.C. Transportation Museum is counting down the return of THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride in Spencer. This immersive family-oriented experience hosts over 1 million riders at over 50 locations in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia each holiday season. Popular dates and times are filling quickly.

Departures begin November 11 and continue select dates through December 23. Tickets are on sale now at www.nctransportationmuseum.org/the-polar-express-train-ride and guests are encouraged to book soon as this beloved holiday tradition is expected to sell out.

The adventure comes to life when the train departs for a round-trip journey to the North Pole led by a cast of talented actors. Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, passengers will relive the magic of the classic story as they are whisked away on THE POLAR EXPRESS™ for an exciting trip to meet Santa.

Once on board, the conductor will work his way through the coach and punch golden tickets before hot chocolate and a delicious cookie are served by dancing chefs. Passengers then read along with the classic children’s book, The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg.

Santa and his helpers board the train to greet passengers and each guest is given the first gift of Christmas.

During the trip, characters on each car lead fantastic onboard entertainment – just like in the film! Each guest will take home a keepsake sleigh bell and souvenir golden ticket in addition to the wonderful memories made on this magical trip. Just like the kids in the book, families are encouraged to wear their pajamas for the ride! The experience lasts 70 minutes.

Additional entertainment, food vendors, photos with Santa, and souvenirs from the Gift Station are available before and after the ride.

Exact dates, times, and fares are available by visiting www.nctransportationmuseum.org. Ticket prices range from $34 to $390, depending on the class of service selected. No matter the class you are in, you’ll enjoy the same magical performance. The difference between classes are the amenities and seating options. Class options are Standard, Deluxe, First Class, and Parlor. Parlor Class, First Class six-top and First Class four-top tables are sold out. Very limited two-top First Class table seating is available, but not together with other tables.

Details on each class and other frequently asked questions can be found at www.nctransportationmuseum.org/polar-express-faq.

Official THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Rides are licensed by Rail Events Inc. on behalf of Warner Bros. Consumer Products, Inc. Since 2007, Rail Events Inc. has held exclusive license to operate THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Rides in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

THE POLAR EXPRESS film is based on Chris Van Allsburg’s classic Christmas picture book, which tells the story of a boy who takes a magical Christmas Eve train ride to the North Pole to receive a special gift from Santa. First published by the Houghton Mifflin Company in 1985, The Polar Express became an instant family favorite and has sold more than 12 million copies worldwide. In 1986 it won the prestigious Caldecott Medal for Illustration.

