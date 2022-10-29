Three people displaced following massive house fire in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a massive house fire on the 12400 block of Dixie Ann Drive on Saturday afternoon. The fire was contained in 24 minutes.

As a result of the fire, the majority of the front of the home was consumed.

It took three fire departments to put out the flames.

The fire affected three homes, leaving two adults and one child displaced. Red Cross Greater Carolinas is currently assisting the individuals.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is currently under investigation.

