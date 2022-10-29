PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College to host third annual Virtual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion conference

The free event will include expert speakers and participants from across the United States.
“I believe this event will help us all learn more about how we can work to be more inclusive in our work and personal lives,” said Nekita Eubanks, Chief Human Resources and Equity Officer at Rowan Cabarrus Community College.(Rowan-Cabarrus Community College)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College will host its third annual, “A New Way Forward with G.U.I.D.E. (Growth, Understanding, Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity),” a virtual higher education diversity and inclusion conference, on November 18, 2022. The event is free, open to the public and will be held virtually via Zoom.

“A New Way Forward with G.U.I.D.E” aims to advance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (D.E.I.) issues in higher education, K-12, communities, and the workplace. The conference will feature notable experts speaking on topics such as ageism in the workplace, transgender identity, equity, and inclusion, dealing with implicit biases, advocating cultural foods in dietary recommendations, why inclusive leadership and gratitude go hand in hand, and much more.

The College is pleased to announce that this year’s conference will feature new technology through Zoom Events with closed captioning which will offer a more inclusive environment for those who may need ADA accommodations.

“It is important that our students, faculty and staff reflect the communities we serve, and our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion has never been stronger,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. “In fact, we are re-envisioning the College’s 2023-2025 strategic plan to include focused efforts to better address each of these areas.”

The College’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion has continued to grow over the past few years through the development of an internal Diversity and Inclusion Committee, three G.U.I.D.E conferences with cumulative attendees totaling over 3,000, and an increased commitment to DEI events and training.

“As a College that serves a diverse campus community, the G.U.I.D.E. conference is an innovative and proactive example of our continued commitment to creating an inclusive campus culture. We are proud of the work we’ve done, but we know there is still more to do,” said Board of Trustees Chair Carl Short, Jr.

The conference also will include a variety of breakout sessions with experts on topics related to diversity, equity, and equity.

“I believe this event will help us all learn more about how we can work to be more inclusive in our work and personal lives,” said Nekita Eubanks, Chief Human Resources and Equity Officer at Rowan Cabarrus Community College. “More than 800 participants from across the United States have registered to attend this important virtual conference, and we even have one registrant from Australia. We invite anyone who is interested in personal and professional growth, serving students, and serving our communities to join us.”

The G.U.I.D.E. conference will be held via Zoom from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 18. For more information and to register, please visit https://www.rccc.edu/diversity/conference-2022/. The deadline to register is November 17. If you require accommodations to participate in this event, please contact the Diversity & Inclusion Committee at diversityandinclusion@rccc.edu by November 4.

For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

