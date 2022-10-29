Passing showers move through Sunday and Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More cloudy and cool conditions can be expected for the balance of the weekend. For Sunday afternoon and Halloween, passing showers will move through the Carolinas. By Tuesday, we’ll see gradual clearing and begin November with a warming trend.

• First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered. showers late

• First Alert Weather Day Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers at times.

• Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warmer.

Expect scattered showers Sunday and Monday. (WBTV)

From the overnight into Sunday, an area of low pressure over Arkansas and northern Louisiana will continue to lift northward, increasing chances for scattered showers in the mountains and foothills Sunday afternoon. Across the piedmont expect increasing clouds through the day with isolated showers developing in the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will range from the 50s to 60s.

On Halloween expect periods of showers throughout the day in the mountains and foothills. Across the piedmont, the highest chances for rain will be in the afternoon and evening. There will also be a chance for brief heavy downpours along with some rumbles of thunder from Charlotte to the upstate of South Carolina. Afternoon highs will range from the 50s in the mountain to 60s across the piedmont.

Our warming trend will begin on Tuesday and continue through the end of the week. We should get gradually clearing through the day Tuesday and warming temperatures in the low to mid 70s. On Wednesday and Thursday there will be a slight chance for a few isolated showers otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center is giving a broad area of showers and thunderstorms in the eastern Caribbean a 70 percent chance of development over the next 5 days.

Elissia Wilson

