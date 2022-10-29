Man injured after shooting inside vehicle at Gaston County intersection, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured after a shooting in Gaston County early Saturday morning, police said.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the shooting happened at the intersection of East Long Avenue and North Broad Street around 4:22 a.m.

Police said the victim was a 24-year-old man.

A 36-year-old man was arrested following the incident.

Officials said the victim and suspect were known to each other.

