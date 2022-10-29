PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Man injured after shooting inside vehicle at Gaston County intersection, police say

The shooting happened early Saturday morning at the intersection of East Long Avenue and North Broad Street.
A man suffered serious injuries during a shooting in Gastonia early Saturday morning.
A man suffered serious injuries during a shooting in Gastonia early Saturday morning.(MGN ONLINE)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured after a shooting in Gaston County early Saturday morning, police said.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the shooting happened at the intersection of East Long Avenue and North Broad Street around 4:22 a.m.

Police said the victim was a 24-year-old man.

A 36-year-old man was arrested following the incident.

Officials said the victim and suspect were known to each other.

Related: Two arrested for 2021 murder of Gastonia man during targeted home invasion

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were arrested after a chase that happened Friday morning in Union County.
911 call about men ‘acting suspiciously’ leads to chase in Union County
Local vets seeing increasing numbers of respiratory infections in dogs
‘This is like nothing we’ve ever seen’: Respiratory illness in dogs causing problems
Belk was arrested for internet crimes of children.
Union County employee arrested for child pornography
Kaneycha Turner played basketball for Statesville High School. She is being remembered after...
‘I love you with all of my heart’: Friends, family flood social media with tributes for Kaneycha Turner
A warning sign was set up on Wednesday.
UNC Charlotte students ‘traumatized’ over graphic anti-abortion demonstrations on campus

Latest News

“Halloween should be filled with surprise and enjoyment and following some commonsense...
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office shares how to have a safe and spook-tacular Halloween
Face & Eye Lift Easy Double Strap for $10.66
Product Test: Face Lift without going under the knife
“I believe this event will help us all learn more about how we can work to be more inclusive in...
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College to host third annual Virtual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion conference
Departures begin November 11 and continue select dates through December 23.
Tickets selling fast for the return of THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride to the N.C. Transportation Museum