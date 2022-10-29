Man injured after shooting inside vehicle at Gaston County intersection, police say
The shooting happened early Saturday morning at the intersection of East Long Avenue and North Broad Street.
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured after a shooting in Gaston County early Saturday morning, police said.
According to the Gastonia Police Department, the shooting happened at the intersection of East Long Avenue and North Broad Street around 4:22 a.m.
Police said the victim was a 24-year-old man.
A 36-year-old man was arrested following the incident.
Officials said the victim and suspect were known to each other.
Related: Two arrested for 2021 murder of Gastonia man during targeted home invasion
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.