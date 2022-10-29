First Alert Weather Days in place Sunday, Monday as rain may dampen Halloween plans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For today, rain chances look minimal but for tomorrow evening and Halloween, periods of showers will be possible. After Halloween, rain chances will decrease, and temperatures will begin to warm up to kick off November.

Today: Mostly cloudy, stray showers possible.

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered showers late.

First Alert Weather Day Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers at times.

A few stray showers will be possible today otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs ranging from the 50s in the mountains to 60s across the piedmont. Tonight, will also be mostly cloudy with lows in the 50s.

From the overnight into Sunday, an area of low pressure over Arkansas will begin to lift northward, increasing chances for scattered showers in the mountains and foothills late on Sunday.

Saturday's hour-by-hour forecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Across the piedmont expect increasing clouds through the day with isolated showers developing in the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will range from the 50s to 60s.

On Halloween expect periods of showers throughout the day in the mountains and foothills.

Across the piedmont, the highest chances for rain will be in the afternoon and evening otherwise most of Monday looks mostly cloudy. Afternoon highs will range from the 50s in the mountain to 60s across the piedmont.

Our warming trend will begin on Tuesday and continue through the end of the week. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds Tuesday-Friday with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center is giving a broad area of showers and thunderstorms in the eastern Caribbean a 70 percent chance of development over the next 5 days.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

