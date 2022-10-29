Chester County schools to receive fleet of electric buses, district says

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A brand-new fleet of electric-powered buses is coming to the Chester County School District, the district said in a press release on Friday.

As part of the Clean School Bus Program, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) gave the state $58 million for the statewide project. Across South Carolina, 16 districts are slated to receive the buses.

Of the $58 million, Chester County will receive $3.1 million to fund its new fleet, which will consist of eight buses.

“We are thrilled to be chosen for this grant,” Chief of Operations, Adam Davis, said. “This is an exciting time for Chester County Schools, and these new buses will hopefully be the first step for further development and progress of our transportation in the future.”

Additional funding will also be given for infrastructure installations.

The district said that according to the EPA, the buses will be delivered by October 2024.

“Chester County Schools is excited to advance our fleet with these new buses,” Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton said. “Electric buses are cleaner, quieter, and create a better transportation experience for students and transportation staff.”

More information on the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program can be found here.

Related: App State Police Department to transition to all electric vehicles

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.