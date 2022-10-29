Authorities asking for the public’s help in locating missing Gaston County man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement is asking for public help in locating Timothy Hedrick, 26.

Hedrick has not been seen or heard from since Oct. 8.

He was last seen at the Gastonia County Public Library. He frequently travels the Ozark Road/I-85 and East Long Road, according to authorities.

Hedrick may have been wearing a tan coat at the time of his disappearance.

He also has tattoos of a dreamcatcher with a wolf on his left side and a cross on his back. He also has whip-like scars across his back and a circular scar on his right shoulder.

If you have any information on Timothy Hedrick, please contact detectives with the Gastonia Police Department at 704-836-0071.

