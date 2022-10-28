Weekend starts dry, ends with rain into Halloween morning
We’ll stay dry tonight with evening temperatures in the 50s, falling back to the chilly 40s overnight.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Times of clouds and sunshine are forecast for today with cool breezes and afternoon temperatures in the middle 60s.
- Today: Clouds and sunshine, cool breeze
- Saturday: More clouds, but stays mainly dry
- First Alert Weather Days: Sunday and Monday
We’ll stay dry tonight with evening temperatures in the 50s, falling back to the chilly 40s overnight.
Saturday will bring lots of clouds and it will stay cool, with highs holding in the middle 60s. There may be a little drizzle around during the morning hours, but the afternoon looks mainly dry.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: While Sunday will stay mainly dry, the day may end with some spotty light rain. The day will be cool again with highs in the low to middle 60s. Patchy light rain will continue off and on Sunday night into at least early Monday, impacting the Monday morning commute.
The frontal system should pull out by Monday afternoon, so I expect the evening will be dry for trick-or-treaters. Monday afternoon temperatures should rebound to the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Next week looks mainly dry and warm with highs in the 70s through the midweek period.
Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts, check radar, see updated tropical tracks, and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.
Get your latest WBTV First Alert weather forecast at noon with Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall, and your afternoon and evening weather updates with Meteorologists Jason Myers, Rachel Coulter and Elissia Wilson.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.