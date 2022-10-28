Weekend starts dry, ends with rain into Halloween morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Times of clouds and sunshine are forecast for today with cool breezes and afternoon temperatures in the middle 60s.

Today: Clouds and sunshine, cool breeze

Saturday: More clouds, but stays mainly dry

First Alert Weather Days: Sunday and Monday

FIRST ALERT: Today brings times of clouds & sun with a cool breeze at times and afternoon readings around #CLT in the middle 60s. No rain today anywhere across the @WBTV_News area. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/7fxTeqd9Dg — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) October 28, 2022

We’ll stay dry tonight with evening temperatures in the 50s, falling back to the chilly 40s overnight.

Saturday will bring lots of clouds and it will stay cool, with highs holding in the middle 60s. There may be a little drizzle around during the morning hours, but the afternoon looks mainly dry.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: While Sunday will stay mainly dry, the day may end with some spotty light rain. The day will be cool again with highs in the low to middle 60s. Patchy light rain will continue off and on Sunday night into at least early Monday, impacting the Monday morning commute.

FIRST ALERT: No rain around #CLT or any part of the @wbtv_news area today, but there could be a little spotty drizzle overnight / early Saturday. Better rain chances - very light amounts - comes late Sunday into early Monday, tapering down before evening. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/pqWWEzfezb — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) October 28, 2022

The frontal system should pull out by Monday afternoon, so I expect the evening will be dry for trick-or-treaters. Monday afternoon temperatures should rebound to the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Next week looks mainly dry and warm with highs in the 70s through the midweek period.

FIRST ALERT: For all of the talk of much-needed rain, the trend for #CLT & the @wbtv_news area is DOWN on actual amounts. Now, the timing of the rain could be impactful for the Mon AM commute, but otherwise, a this is shaping up to be a drop in the bucket! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/xi0I3fSlID — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) October 28, 2022

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

