Union County employee arrested for child pornography

Jamie Belk is currently in the Union County Jail and his conditions of release have not been set at this time.
Belk was arrested for internet crimes of children.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a Union County employee following an Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation.

Jamie Belk, 48, a maintenance technician for Union County, was charged with one count of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of felony secretly peeping.

According to deputies, the investigation began when detectives received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possession and downloading of images flagged as child pornography.

“We have taken immediate action to suspend Jamie Belk’s employment with Union County without pay while these serious allegations are investigated,” Union County Manager Mark Watson said.

Belk is currently in the Union County Jail and his conditions of release have not been set at this time.

“Our detectives were able to effectively utilize this cyber tip to identify and ultimately arrest a suspect in this case,” Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey said. “I am proud of the work that was done during this investigation and this agency will continue to aggressively investigate and arrest those in our community seeking to exploit our children.”

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information pertaining to this case should contact the UCSO at (704)283-3789.

