‘Take Back Day’ encourages people to get rid of old, unused prescription drugs

This nationwide National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is hosted twice a year by the DEA.
(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:04 AM EDT
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - When thinking about drug overdoses, some might think of dark, seedy alleys or street corners where drugs are exchanged in a quick handoff.

In actuality, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, nearly 50% of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets.

Across the country on Saturday, there will be thousands of sites where people can take their old or unused prescription drugs and safely get rid of them.

One of those sites is the Mint Hill Police Department, where from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Oct. 29, officers will have containers where residents can safely drop their unused medications.

This nationwide National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is hosted twice a year by the DEA. More than 372 tons of prescription drugs were returned safely nationwide last year.

“So, opioids at home sitting around that maybe, maybe expired or unused, those pose a risk to our loved ones, especially children, senior citizens, pets, and teenagers. It also increases the risk of theft in the home. So, to remove those medications safely is very important,” Gabrielle Duncan, a pharmacist with Novant Health, said.

There are dozens of sites doing this across the Charlotte area. They can be found on the DEA’s website; just put in your zip code and they’ll have a location near you.

