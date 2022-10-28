Spooktacular fun: Halloween events happening across the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Looking to have a frighteningly good time this Halloween weekend?

Well, you’re in luck because the Queen City and surrounding areas have a wealth of spooktacular events sure to get you ready for All Hallows’ Eve!

This list will be updated as more events come in.

Friday, Oct. 28

Saturday, Oct. 29

Monday, Oct. 31

Sweet Street Trunk-or-Treat Festival : Live music, inflatables, games, candy, cotton candy, hot chocolate, coffee and more are available along North Research Campus Drive in Kannapolis! Hours are 5 to 8 p.m.

Our news partners at Axios Charlotte have a list of more events happening this Halloween weekend!

Watch live continuing coverage here:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.