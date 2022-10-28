Spooktacular fun: Halloween events happening across the Charlotte area
This list will be updated as more events come in.
Oct. 28, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Looking to have a frighteningly good time this Halloween weekend?
Well, you’re in luck because the Queen City and surrounding areas have a wealth of spooktacular events sure to get you ready for All Hallows’ Eve!
Friday, Oct. 28
- Scary Seas at SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord: Dive into a scarier Aquarium as fog lurks throughout and dash past scary decorations like clowns, spiders, and snakes around every corner. Runs through Oct. 30, from 6 to 10 p.m.
- Hallo-week at Hi-Wire Brewing: The South End brewery gets into the spooky fun this Halloween weekend with events like the Pup-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest, an adult costume contest and $8 Flagship Steins on Halloween.
- Halloween Party at The Union: This South End party has a DJ starting at 10 p.m. and discounted drinks.
- 5th Annual Candy Crawl at Camp North End: Come dressed in costume and visit participating businesses all around the site to add to your family’s seasonal candy collection. It runs from 5 to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
- The Great Pumpkin Fest at Carowinds: The Great Pumpkin Fest offers one-of-a-kind Halloween events for kids throughout the park. At Camp Snoopy, you’ll find family-friendly activities, games, play zones, costume contests, dance parties, and more! Around every hay bale, you can catch toe-tapping, live entertainment, and grab a comfy seat to just kick back and take it all in. It runs from 12 to 5 p.m. until Oct. 30.
- Howl – O – Ween at Great Wolf Lodge: From now until Oct. 31, the lodge has a variety of fa-BOO-lous events and treats to celebrate the spooky season.
- Running Scared 5 Miler/5K and Monster Mile: The 6th Annual Running Scared 5 Miler/5K & Monster Mile presented by Midnight Mulligan Brewing will take place at 9 a.m. This family fun event encourages participants to have fun, be creative, and dress up in costumes.
- North Carolina OktoberFEST: The 2022 North Carolina OktoberFEST is a family friendly, free event! Bring everyone out for vendor games, performances, face painting, costume pictures, trick or treating, live entertainment, and giveaways. It runs from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center in Concord.
- Trunk or Treat 2022 in Fort Mill, SC: There will be family fun, free candy, and fun costumes. It’s at Carolinas Cornerstone Church, located at 1790 Gardendale Road in Fort Mill, from 2 to 4 p.m.
- 21st Annual Halloween Pub Crawl: Check-in is from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in the Pub Crawl Party Lot at 300 N. Brevard St. in uptown Charlotte. Over 25 locations throughout uptown will drink specials at each of the bars.
Monday, Oct. 31
- Sweet Street Trunk-or-Treat Festival: Live music, inflatables, games, candy, cotton candy, hot chocolate, coffee and more are available along North Research Campus Drive in Kannapolis! Hours are 5 to 8 p.m.
Our news partners at Axios Charlotte have a list of more events happening this Halloween weekend!
