Rock Hill City Council votes to reduce speed limits in residential neighborhoods

The Rock Hill City Council voted to unanimously lower the speed limit on unposted roads.
By Morgan Newell
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The City of Rock Hill is warning—watch your speed!

The city council has unanimously voted to reduce the speed limit in neighborhoods in areas with no speed limit signs.

It comes after residents living in these areas complained that people were flying down their roads. The speed limit of 35 in these areas was not keeping up with the state standards for urban areas.

”Slow down. Slow down,” Leroy Jones, who lives off one of these roads, said.

Jones hopes his messages spreads to the people he feels are zipping down his road.

”We have a lot of kids walking down the streets down here,” he said. “So we need some help.”

Jones lives on an unposted Rock Hill road, which means the speed limit was 35 mph, but residents complained to the traffic commission when they felt like people were going much more.

”When we get concerns that come to us from the staff level most people will come right out and say everybody’s driving 50 miles per hour on this road,” Traffic Commission Liaison Chris Herman said. “And from a staff level we need to know if that’s occurring or not.”

South Jones Avenue is one of the streets where residents complained too many people were speeding.

According to Herman, residents said it looked like people were going way over the speed limit, but the traffic study showed people were doing the speed limit.

”It’s a difficult choice sometimes of trying to carefully balance what the data shows compared to what the people that live there and work there every day feel and see,” he said.

Herman decided to listen to the discomforts of the people and advocate for a 5 mph speed reduction. He said a small decrease can make a big impact.

”There are studies that show incrementally as you go from 30 miles per hour down safety does improve,” Herman said.

The Rock Hill Police Department said it will use education rather than tickets to alert people about the updated speed limit.

”I think that’s a good step in the right direction,” Jones said.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

