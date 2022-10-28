PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Rain expected late Sunday into Halloween morning, afternoon

Today will be dry and pleasant with high temperatures cooler in the mid-60s with partly sunny skies in the afternoon.
Today will be dry and pleasant with high temperatures cooler in the mid-60s with partly sunny skies in the afternoon.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain chances will increase for the late weekend into your Halloween Monday.

  • Today: Partly sunny, cool and comfortable
  • Saturday: Mostly cloudy, drizzle possible
  • First Alert Weather Day late Sunday and Monday: Passing showers
  • Next Week: Temperatures above average, mainly dry outlook

Today will be dry and pleasant with high temperatures cooler in the mid-60s with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Overnight, as clouds continue to increase, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s.

It’ll be mostly cloudy for Saturday with a few areas of drizzle during the day ahead of our next rain system. High temperatures will stay cool in the mid-60s.

Rain chances will increase starting Sunday afternoon/evening but especially for the first half of Monday, with passing showers expected during the morning and afternoon.

As of now, it looks like the rain chances could taper off for most locations by the evening hours, which would be good news for trick-or-treaters! For our most eastern counties, showers could continue until Monday night before exiting.

After Monday, next week looks warmer and mainly dry with high temperatures in the 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Happy Halloweekend!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaneycha Turner played basketball for Statesville High School. She is being remembered after...
‘I love you with all of my heart’: Friends, family flood social media with tributes for Kaneycha Turner
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
The family of Ahylea Willard is continuing their push for someone to come forward with...
‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for answers
Quintin Roark, 27, was last seen in July. Anyone with information is asked to call the Gaston...
‘He was my best buddy’: Family of missing Lincolnton father pleading for answers in his disappearance
Apartments on Central Avenue in Charlotte's Plaza Midwood neighborhood.
Can you afford rent in Charlotte? A new report outlines the salary needed to live in the Queen City

Latest News

Rain expected late Sunday into Halloween morning, afternoon
Better rain chances for the Charlotte area come late Sunday into early Monday, tapering down...
Weekend starts dry, ends with rain into Halloween morning
Weekend starts dry, ends with rain into Halloween morning
Thursday late night weather update