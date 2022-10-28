Rain expected late Sunday into Halloween morning, afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain chances will increase for the late weekend into your Halloween Monday.

Today: Partly sunny, cool and comfortable

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, drizzle possible

First Alert Weather Day late Sunday and Monday: Passing showers

Next Week: Temperatures above average, mainly dry outlook



Today will be dry and pleasant with high temperatures cooler in the mid-60s with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Overnight, as clouds continue to increase, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s.

It’ll be mostly cloudy for Saturday with a few areas of drizzle during the day ahead of our next rain system. High temperatures will stay cool in the mid-60s.

Rain chances will increase starting Sunday afternoon/evening but especially for the first half of Monday, with passing showers expected during the morning and afternoon.

Kickstarting the Halloweekend off with some comfortable and dry weather for today! Take advantage of today as clouds will increase Saturday with a few areas of drizzle possible.



Rain chances increase late Sunday into Monday with passing showers through the morning and afternoon. pic.twitter.com/ck8NkfySAH — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) October 28, 2022

As of now, it looks like the rain chances could taper off for most locations by the evening hours, which would be good news for trick-or-treaters! For our most eastern counties, showers could continue until Monday night before exiting.

After Monday, next week looks warmer and mainly dry with high temperatures in the 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Happy Halloweekend!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.