North Carolina voters surpass more than 1 million ballots cast in 2022 general election

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than one million North Carolina voters have cast ballots in the 2022 general election, according to the North Carolina State Board Of Elections.

The voting number includes over 950,000 in-person early voters and more than 87,000 by-mail voters.

Check out more information regarding N.C. ballots and the 2022 general election at https://www.ncsbe.gov/.

