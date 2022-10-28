“It’s an emotional game for me”: Hubert Davis’ special connection leads to UNC scrimmage with Johnson C. Smith

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tomorrow, the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls will take the court against one of the most storied college basketball programs not just in North Carolina, but in the entire country.

“Our team, we’re ready. We’ve been taking the steps and preparing for this game, and yeah it just means a lot, Javon Floyd, a JCSU Sophmore says.

JCSU will step into the Dean Smith Center and play UNC for the first time in program history.

A dream come true for the guys in the locker room that grew up rooting for the Tar Heels, and a chance at some revenge for those who didn’t.

“Growing up I was a Duke fan, so yeah, I want to beat them,” Floyd says.

Tomorrow’s scrimmage is also special because of the family history that ties Hubert Davis to JCSU.

“In the lineage of that, his dad came from Johnson C. Smith. So we’re excited and very proud,” Stephen Joyner, the JCSU Head Coach says.

Hubert Davis Sr. played for the Golden Bulls in the 1960s, right before current head coach Stephen Joyner played for the team, that family connection was a driving force in Davis scheduling JCSU for this game.

“It’s an emotional game for me because that’s where my parents went to school. So that’s why we’re playing them,” said Davis.

UNC is no stranger to scheduling HBCU’s, but now these games take on greater meaning with the first black head coach in program history.

“Doors are opened by people who control the doors. Maybe his dad may have said to him ‘you better play my school, son,” said Davis.

Tomorrow, a chance for the Golden Bulls to play against, and learn from the best of the best in the sport.

“We’re happy to let everybody know that Johnson C. Smith is supporting Carolina and Carolina is supporting Johnson C Smith,” Davis says.

