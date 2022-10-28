First Alert Weather Day: Rain may impact Halloween activities at times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chilly mornings and mild afternoons continue for Halloween weekend, with passing showers. Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies, with some patchy drizzle. A few showers are possible for Sunday, mainly confined to the NC mountains. Scattered rain develops for Halloween Monday.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle; highs in the mid-60s (50s mountains).

Sunday: A few showers, with highs in the low to mid 60s (lower 50s mountains).

Halloween Monday: Scattered rain; upper 60s (upper 50s in the mountains).

Expect some rain and chiller weather towards Halloween. (WBTV)

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy, with some patchy drizzle or fog possible. Overnight low temperatures will range from the upper 40s for the piedmont, to upper 30s in the mountains.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy through the day, with a little drizzle possible at times. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-60s for the piedmont, with lower 50s in the mountains. Temperatures will be around 53 degrees for kickoff of the App State Homecoming Football game in Boone.

Saturday night will stay cloudy, with isolated rain to patchy drizzle, as overnight low temperatures cool to around 50 degrees for the piedmont, and around 40 degrees in the mountains.

Sunday will feature a few passing showers, with the best chance for seeing rain in the NC mountains. The Charlotte Metro area and piedmont, have the best chance for staying dry throughout the day. Sunday afternoon high temperatures will range from the lower 60s in the piedmont, to lower 50s in the mountains.

Scattered rain will develop Sunday night and continue into Halloween Monday. Monday high temperatures will range from the upper 60s in the piedmont, to upper 50s in the mountains. Rain may linger into Monday evening, from Charlotte and eastward, with drier conditions expected for areas west of I-77. So I would take some rain gear with you, if you are going to be outside at any point on Monday.

Warmer temperatures return for Tuesday and continue for late next week, with highs in the 70s. The latest weather data continues to suggest the chance for a stray shower each day next week, yet overall rain chances look low.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts, check radar, see updated tropical tracks, and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend ahead!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.