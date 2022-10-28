PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Deer euthanized after leaping into Rocky Mount H.S. office

The animal was found cowering in the office.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A deer that crashed through a window at an Eastern Carolina high school had to be euthanized this morning.

Rocky Mount police said the deer was found in an administrator’s office at Rocky Mount High School. Shards of glass were thrown through the office, while the deer was found cowering on the floor near the broken window with obvious injuries.

Police helped North Carolina Wildlife with removing the animal from the school and said no students or staff were injured.

After the deer was removed, the school began the process of cleaning up the damaged office.

