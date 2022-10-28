Country superstar Shania Twain coming to Charlotte in 2023 on new tour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - “Let’s go, Charlotte.” Country superstar Shania Twain is bringing her new global tour to the Queen City in 2023!

The five-time GRAMMY Award winner made the announcement on Instagram and social media is already buzzing with the news.

Twain will perform in concert at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte on June 28, 2023, as part of the “Queen of Me Tour.”

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, November 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. You can find ticket information and a complete list of tour dates and cities here.

Here’s the added bonus!

Twain will release a new album called “Queen of Me” on February 3, 2023. Get ready to learn every song before the Charlotte show...

