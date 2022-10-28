PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Country superstar Shania Twain coming to Charlotte in 2023 on new tour

She’s dropping a new album, too.
Shania Twain performs a medley at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the...
Shania Twain performs a medley at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By WBTV Web Staff and Matthew Chandler
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - “Let’s go, Charlotte.” Country superstar Shania Twain is bringing her new global tour to the Queen City in 2023!

The five-time GRAMMY Award winner made the announcement on Instagram and social media is already buzzing with the news.

Twain will perform in concert at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte on June 28, 2023, as part of the “Queen of Me Tour.”

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, November 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. You can find ticket information and a complete list of tour dates and cities here.

Here’s the added bonus!

Twain will release a new album called “Queen of Me” on February 3, 2023. Get ready to learn every song before the Charlotte show...

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaneycha Turner played basketball for Statesville High School. She is being remembered after...
‘I love you with all of my heart’: Friends, family flood social media with tributes for Kaneycha Turner
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
The family of Ahylea Willard is continuing their push for someone to come forward with...
‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for answers
Quintin Roark, 27, was last seen in July. Anyone with information is asked to call the Gaston...
‘He was my best buddy’: Family of missing Lincolnton father pleading for answers in his disappearance
Apartments on Central Avenue in Charlotte's Plaza Midwood neighborhood.
Can you afford rent in Charlotte? A new report outlines the salary needed to live in the Queen City

Latest News

The Rock Hill City Council voted to unanimously lower the speed limit on unposted roads.
Rock Hill City Council votes to reduce speed limits in residential neighborhoods
Old Settlers' Cemetery, a location that holds history which dates back to the 1700's. This...
3 haunted places to check out in Charlotte this Halloween
Two people were arrested after a chase that happened Friday morning in Union County.
911 call about men ‘acting suspiciously’ leads to chase in Union County
911 call about men ‘acting suspiciously’ leads to chase in Union County