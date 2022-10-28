PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
‘Be There Dads’ bring Halloween fun, purpose to Charlotte-Mecklenburg elementary schools

By WBTV Web Staff and Mary Calkins
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of Mecklenburg County dads are getting involved in their kids’ schools in a fun but meaningful way.

They’ll be dressed in Halloween costumes and help with the drop-off line at three Charlotte-Mecklenburg elementary schools.

These dads are part of a group called “Be There Dads.” They aim to get more dads to be involved in their children’s schools.

On Friday morning, they’ll be at Huntersville Elementary School decked out in Halloween costumes.

Mercer Langley says the group is present at lots of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and it’s about a lot more than dressing up on Halloween.

He says their mission is to encourage and support dads to be present and engaged in their kids’ lives.

“The message is very clear with the power of presence. It’s important for us to get more males involved in the lives of our children and in their schools,” Langley said. “So, that’s what we’re trying to accomplish here in building these groups throughout CMS. We want to have more male involvement out there. We’ve seen how much it improves for the kids, so we just try to continue to support that and build our groups, have fun activities like this, while also doing mentoring and other beneficial things for the school.”

These costumed dads will be at Eastover, Highland Creek, and Huntersville elementary schools.

This is the eighth year of the event, and it all kicks off at 7:45 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

