911 call about men ‘acting suspiciously’ leads to chase in Union County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Two people have been arrested and authorities are searching for a third person after a law enforcement chase in Union County on Friday, authorities said.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in the Unionville area of Indian Trail Road and the Monroe Bypass.

Authorities said the chase began after a person called 911 about some men “acting suspiciously” in a Monroe neighborhood.

According to the sheriff’s office, both Poplin and Sardis elementary schools were placed on lockdown out of caution. Officials with Union County Public Schools said those lockdowns were lifted at 11:45 a.m.

Additional deputies have been called to the area “to ensure the safety and continued operations of our local schools,” a UCSO social media post stated.

A description of the person authorities are searching for was not immediately available.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity in the area is asked to call 911.

