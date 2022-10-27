Woman killed after car and dump truck collide in Mooresville, police say

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed after a car and dump truck collided in Mooresville on Thursday morning, police said.

According to the Mooresville Police Department, the crash happened around 9:11 a.m. in the 800 block of River Highway, not far from Interstate 77.

The driver of the car, who was also the only person inside it, was transported to CMC Main with life-threatening injuries.

She died at the hospital due to her injuries.

Officials have identified the woman as 65-year-old Toni Barbara Cunningham.

The driver of the dump truck did not need medical treatment.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

