Two hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-77 South in north Charlotte
MEDIC said one person has serious injuries while the other has minor injuries.
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were hurt in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 77 in north Charlotte.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-77 near Cindy Lane. The toll lanes are blocked and only one of the general-purpose lanes is open as of 5:30 a.m.
This crash involves a tractor-trailer and at least one other car.
