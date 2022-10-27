PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Salisbury Police foot chase with suspect ends in arrest, charge for sex crimes allegedly involving children

Jericho Lamonte White, 29, was charged.
Jericho Lamonte White, 29, was charged.(Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury had warrants for Jericho Lamonte White following an investigation into alleged sex crimes involving children, but serving those warrants took a little extra effort.

According to police, they located White on Wednesday and attempted to make the arrest, but they say White took off. At one point White got out of his car and ran from police. He was apprehended after a short foot chase.

White was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child and felony statutory sex offense as part of the investigation that began on October 13.

Police say White attempted to destroy illegal narcotics he possessed while fleeing.   White received additional charges for possession of schedule II (crack cocaine), simple possession of schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.

White received a bond of $110,000.

