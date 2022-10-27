Police in Kannapolis arrest man for alleged sex crimes

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Kannapolis man faces charges of alleged sex crimes, according to police.

On October 12, 2022, the Kannapolis Police Department Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant at 2421 Kristen Avenue in reference to a DSS complaint.

Investigators say that as a result of the search warrant, Travis Neil Lowder was charged with one count of first degree statutory sex offense with a child under six years of age.

Lowder was processed and transported to the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office where he was given a $150,000 secured bond and placed in the Rowan County Jail.

During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to locate relevant evidence to support two additional charges of indecent liberties with a child. Due to Lowder being incarcerated in the Rowan County Jail, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office served these outstanding warrants on 10/26/22 and Lowder was issued an additional $40,000 secured bond.

