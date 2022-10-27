PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Police in Kannapolis arrest man for alleged sex crimes

Travis Neil Lowder, 28, was charged.
Travis Neil Lowder, 28, was charged.(Kannapolis Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Kannapolis man faces charges of alleged sex crimes, according to police.

On October 12, 2022, the Kannapolis Police Department Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant at 2421 Kristen Avenue in reference to a DSS complaint. 

Investigators say that as a result of the search warrant, Travis Neil Lowder was charged with one count of first degree statutory sex offense with a child under six years of age.

Lowder was processed and transported to the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office where he was given a $150,000 secured bond and placed in the Rowan County Jail. 

During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to locate relevant evidence to support two additional charges of indecent liberties with a child.  Due to Lowder being incarcerated in the Rowan County Jail, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office served these outstanding warrants on 10/26/22 and Lowder was issued an additional $40,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Ahylea Willard is continuing their push for someone to come forward with...
‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for answers
Kaneycha Turner played basketball for Statesville High School. She is being remembered after...
‘I love you with all of my heart’: Friends, family flood social media with tributes for Kaneycha Turner
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
A white-tailed deer got inside a Kershaw, S.C. restaurant on Monday.
Oh deer! Whitetail slips and slides around inside of S.C. restaurant
Markail Lajuaries Hampton, 32, was charged with felony death by vehicle.
Charges upgraded for man accused of causing deadly Salisbury crash involving motorcycle

Latest News

Kaneycha Turner was one of two people shot and killed in Greensboro on Tuesday night.
The mother of Statesville teen shot and killed in Greensboro says her daughter was “sweet, humble, an all-around great kid.”
On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 6:50 a.m. a dark colored SUV struck a...
Concord Police seek help in identifying person responsible for hit-and-run
Featuring Gunther Jochl
Get Ready for a New Ski Season
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still hopeful that members of...
Crime Stoppers: Reward increased to $40K for arrest in 2021 killing of Edy Alvarado