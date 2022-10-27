One person injured in fire at Cornelius lumber company, Medic says

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was injured in a commercial fire at a lumber company in Cornelius on Thursday morning, officials confirmed.

According to the Cornelius Police Department, the fire occurred at Dealer Imports in the 17700 block of Old Statesville Road, right next to Lakeside Charter Academy near Mayes Road.

Old Statesville Road is currently closed while crews tend to the situation, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Medic said that one patient was taken to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.

Cornelius, Davidson and Huntersville fire departments responded to the scene.

