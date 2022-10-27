The mother of Statesville teen shot and killed in Greensboro says her daughter was “sweet, humble, an all-around great kid.”

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 19-year-old from Statesville in her freshman year in college with dreams of becoming an entrepreneur, was one of two people shot and killed in Greensboro on Tuesday night. Today, Kaneycha Turner is being remembered by her mother as an exceptional girl.

Prayer and a lot of family support is what Latoya Rucker says her family needs. She really wants answers about what happened on Tuesday night, just to understand how her daughter’s life was taken so suddenly.

When Rucker saw her daughter last weekend, she couldn’t have known she would never see her again.

“She was here for Senior Night on Friday, that’s the last time I got to see her,” Rucker said.

The 19-year-old Statesville High grad, a freshman at NC A & T, was one of two people shot and killed in Greensboro on Tuesday night. Police say the shooting happened at a party and that Kaneycha just happened to be on the same street.

“She wasn’t even at the party that took place,” Rucker said. “She was across the street in a car that actually got shot up. She got out of the car to try to run to the house and that’s when she got shot…trying to run to safety.”

When word reached Statesville of Kaneycha’s death, tributes flooded social media from friends and family. A standout basketball player in high school, her former basketball coach described the impact of the news.

“It just seemed like everything stopped, an individual I had known and you know very bright future just taken away from us. Her passing is something that’s going to affect the whole community,” said Greg Stewart. “Here’s an individual with a very bright future, very ambitious individual who knew what she wanted to do and for her life to be taken so short and so early, you know, just sad to hear.”

“Just proud of her because she never gave up, she never quit,” Rucker added.

Turner graduated in the top 10% of her class in Statesville and had just been nominated for the National Honor Society at A&T, overcoming some initial difficulties in her college life.

“She struggled, but then she pulled herself together and she loved school and she couldn’t wait to go back to school,” Rucker said. “I’m not saying she was a good kid just because she’s mine. My baby was an exceptional kid, anybody that knows her can tell you that.”

Greensboro Police are continuing to investigate the case. No arrests have been made.

