Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church BBQ returns for its 91st year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The weather looks picture perfect for the 91st Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church BBQ happening Thursday.

The event, which draws thousands of people, is held at the old Mallard Creek Community House, located at 11400 Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte. The church uses the money for community work and outreach. This year, some of it will go to help families impacted by Hurricane Ian.

This year’s barbecue is going to work a little differently because they are not offering dine-in seating this year, only drive-thru and walk-up carry-out only.

There are 7,500 pounds of barbecue they’ve cooked, chopped and seasoned for this event. They also have one ton of slaw and 1,450 gallons of their famous Brunswick stew, too.

This tradition all comes together every year since 1929 thanks to community partnerships, volunteers and more. This is also a popular spot for local candidates to come and meet the community ahead of November elections.

There will be two walk-up carry-out stations: one at the left side of the drive-thru area and a sandwich stand.

They’re accepting cash and Visa and Master Card credit cards but no debit cards.

Serving will start at 10 a.m. on Oct. 27 and run until all the goods are gone.

