PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church BBQ returns for its 91st year

The church uses the money for community work and outreach.
This year’s barbecue is going to work a little differently because they are not offering dine-in seating this year.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The weather looks picture perfect for the 91st Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church BBQ happening Thursday.

The event, which draws thousands of people, is held at the old Mallard Creek Community House, located at 11400 Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte. The church uses the money for community work and outreach. This year, some of it will go to help families impacted by Hurricane Ian.

This year’s barbecue is going to work a little differently because they are not offering dine-in seating this year, only drive-thru and walk-up carry-out only.

There are 7,500 pounds of barbecue they’ve cooked, chopped and seasoned for this event. They also have one ton of slaw and 1,450 gallons of their famous Brunswick stew, too.

This tradition all comes together every year since 1929 thanks to community partnerships, volunteers and more. This is also a popular spot for local candidates to come and meet the community ahead of November elections.

There will be two walk-up carry-out stations: one at the left side of the drive-thru area and a sandwich stand.

They’re accepting cash and Visa and Master Card credit cards but no debit cards.

Serving will start at 10 a.m. on Oct. 27 and run until all the goods are gone.

Watch live continuing coverage here:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Ahylea Willard is continuing their push for someone to come forward with...
‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for answers
Markail Lajuaries Hampton, 32, was charged with felony death by vehicle.
Charges upgraded for man accused of causing deadly Salisbury crash involving motorcycle
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
A white-tailed deer got inside a Kershaw, S.C. restaurant on Monday.
Oh deer! Whitetail slips and slides around inside of S.C. restaurant
Prosecutors said a husband and wife have been sentenced to jail for stealing over $230,000 from...
Husband, wife sentenced after stealing over $230K from Charlotte high school athletics boosters

Latest News

Mallard Creek Church BBQ
Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church BBQ returns for its 91st year
Halloween treats are getting smaller due to shrinkflation and a move by candy companies to...
Parents: 7 safety tips to make sure your child’s Halloween is a real treat
A white-tailed deer got inside a Kershaw, S.C. restaurant on Monday.
Oh deer! Whitetail slips and slides around inside of S.C. restaurant
Adeena was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma in May 2020.
Teen produces ‘Adeena’s Favorite Hoodie,’ celebrates one year cancer-free