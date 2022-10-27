PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Lancaster County HS students and driver exposed to unknown chemical on school bus

Everyone exposed is stable.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Over 40 students and a bus driver were exposed to an unknown substance on a school bus at Indian Land High School Wednesday.

A 14-year-old student lost consciousness, and other students showed symptoms of exposure.

According to authorities, the bus was near the bus office behind the stadium.

EMS personnel treated patients at the scene after taking them off the bus. A family member took the bus driver to the hospital.

Everyone exposed is stable.

Parents were called and later picked up their kids. All parents were advised to look after their kids and seek medical attention if more symptoms come.

“I want to assure parents that we are treating this matter seriously and will conduct a thorough investigation to determine what caused this exposure,” said Sheriff Barry Faile.

Anyone with information about this case please call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.

