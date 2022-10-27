PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Kennel cough cases on the rise in Charlotte area dogs

Dogs All Day on Old Pineville Road has a sign on its door saying it is closed for daycare until further notice because of a canine cough outbreak.
Kennel cough is a respiratory disease that can spread quickly among dogs not just at daycares or vets, but even at places like dog parks.
By Mary Calkins and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte area is seeing a rise in kennel cough that is affecting dogs.

Over the past several days, many have tagged WBTV in social media posts, sent emails or called because their vet or doggie daycare is closed or implementing new procedures.

Dogs All Day on Old Pineville Road has a sign on its door saying it is closed for daycare until further notice because of a canine cough outbreak.

Kennel cough is a respiratory disease that can spread quickly among dogs not just at daycares or vets, but even at places like dog parks.

Some of the symptoms include the obvious cough and running nose. The dog might be also lethargic or not eating as much.

According to the American Kennel Club, kennel cough is treatable in most dogs but can be more severe in puppies.

Employees at Long Animal Hospital said they’ve seen an uptick in cases.

“We do have several more animals coming in with coughing and issues like that, which is why we have basically on our doors and everything letting them know if they’re showing coughing or anything like that, they do have to wait outside and give us a call,” one employee who didn’t want to be identified said.

If a dog regularly visits a dog park or doggie daycare, its owner will want to ask their vet about a Bordetella vaccine. Many of these places actually require them.

