Judge denies bond for man accused of killing CATS bus driver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday a judge decided not to set any bond for the man accused of shooting and killing CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera.

The prosecutor laid out the day Ethan Rivera went to work as a CATS bus driver in February and was shot and killed while driving in uptown Charlotte.

The prosecution also made the case that Darian Thavychith is a flight risk and danger to the community.

Thayvchith had support in the courtroom, with two rows of family and friends there. His attorney said many of them wrote letters to the judge vouching for his character.

Darian Thavychith was denied bond in court on Thursday after he allegedly killed Ethan Rivera earlier this year.

His attorney also told the judge he is not a flight risk, which he said is proven by the fact that he was the one who called police to turn himself in.

Rivera’s mother and fiancé begged the judge to not allow him out of jail.

“All we want is for him to be kept in prison where he belongs because his actions speak louder than anything else in regards to the person that he is,” his mother said. “If he did that to my son, what are the chances of him doing it again to anybody else.”

Tai Little, a family friend of Thavychith, spoke to WBTV after leaving court on Thursday.

“We stand firm in the fact that Darian has not been convicted, and until that day happens we believe in his innocence and his right to return,” Little said.

Little said Thavychith was a volunteer with the Southeast Asian Coalition in Charlotte.

His attorney called into question whether it was Thavychith caught in the surveillance video the night of the shooting.

This is a developing story.

Related: CMPD: Suspect arrested in Kansas in murder of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.