PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

“I love you with all of my heart”: Friends and family flood social media with tributes for Kaneycha Turner

Her impact also stretched to the basketball court, where she played for Statesville high school.
Dozens upon dozens of posts from friends, family, and others simply hurt by the loss of this bright young life.
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Since the tragic news of Kaneycha Turner’s death late Tuesday night, thousands have taken to Facebook and Instagram to share their condolences.

One of her friends from Statesville High School Jasmyn Misher said in a Facebook post, “You were a one-of-a-kind person, the kind of person you meet once in a lifetime…. I love you with all of my heart and will forever miss you, Kaneycha.”

Turner’s stepmother Chasity Davis also posted to Facebook, saying, “We appreciate everyone who has sent their condolences… Please keep our family in your prayers and hug your babies today. Tomorrow isn’t promised.”

Davis also told WBTV off-camera that Kaneycha touched a lot of souls, and that was evident by the outpouring on social media following the news of her death.

Dozens upon dozens of posts from friends, family, and others simply hurt by the loss of this bright young life.

The initial post from NC A&T’s homecoming page was shared nearly two-thousand times, with hundreds of comments from those who knew Kaneycha, and those who didn’t but were still heartbroken by the news.

Her impact also stretched to the basketball court, where she played for Statesville high school. Her head coach Greg Stewart, like everyone else that knew her, was shocked and devastated to hear the news Wednesday morning.

“When I heard that news it just seemed like everything stopped, an individual I had known and you know very bright future just taken away from us,” said Stewart. “Her passing is something that’s going to affect the whole community.”

Also: Lancaster County HS students and driver exposed to unknown chemical on school bus

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Ahylea Willard is continuing their push for someone to come forward with...
‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for answers
Prosecutors said a husband and wife have been sentenced to jail for stealing over $230,000 from...
Husband, wife sentenced after stealing over $230K from Charlotte high school athletics boosters
An early-morning crash in Statesville claimed the life of a toddler Tuesday morning.
Father charged after toddler killed in early-morning Statesville wreck
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Lori Thomas Huneycutt was charged.
‘Success coach’ charged with child abduction, contributing to delinquency of minors

Latest News

Quintin Roark, 27, was last seen in July. Anyone with information is asked to call the Gaston...
‘He was my best buddy’: Family of missing Lincolnton father pleading for answers in his disappearance
Man killed during 'targeted' home invasion in Gastonia
Two arrested for 2021 murder of Gastonia man during targeted home invasion
Lancaster County HS students and driver exposed to unknown chemical on school bus
Apartments on Central Avenue in Charlotte's Plaza Midwood neighborhood.
Can you afford rent in Charlotte? A new report outlines the salary needed to live in the Queen City