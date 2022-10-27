“I love you with all of my heart”: Friends and family flood social media with tributes for Kaneycha Turner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Since the tragic news of Kaneycha Turner’s death late Tuesday night, thousands have taken to Facebook and Instagram to share their condolences.

One of her friends from Statesville High School Jasmyn Misher said in a Facebook post, “You were a one-of-a-kind person, the kind of person you meet once in a lifetime…. I love you with all of my heart and will forever miss you, Kaneycha.”

Turner’s stepmother Chasity Davis also posted to Facebook, saying, “We appreciate everyone who has sent their condolences… Please keep our family in your prayers and hug your babies today. Tomorrow isn’t promised.”

Davis also told WBTV off-camera that Kaneycha touched a lot of souls, and that was evident by the outpouring on social media following the news of her death.

Dozens upon dozens of posts from friends, family, and others simply hurt by the loss of this bright young life.

The initial post from NC A&T’s homecoming page was shared nearly two-thousand times, with hundreds of comments from those who knew Kaneycha, and those who didn’t but were still heartbroken by the news.

Her impact also stretched to the basketball court, where she played for Statesville high school. Her head coach Greg Stewart, like everyone else that knew her, was shocked and devastated to hear the news Wednesday morning.

“When I heard that news it just seemed like everything stopped, an individual I had known and you know very bright future just taken away from us,” said Stewart. “Her passing is something that’s going to affect the whole community.”

