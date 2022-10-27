‘He was my best buddy’: Family of missing Lincolnton father pleading for answers in his disappearance

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been over three months since anyone was seen a 27-year-old Lincolnton father of two. His family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

“It’s been pretty bad because I don’t know what’s happened to my son,” said Quintin Roark’s mother, Nancy.

Her questions: Where could he be? Did anyone hurt him?

“He could have been hurt before he died, he could have overdosed. I just miss him. I miss him, I just want to hold him, talk to him. I want these children to see their dad,” she said.

Gaston County police say Quintin Roark was last seen July 12 on Flat Rock Road. Nancy Roark says he was there to buy drugs and was supposed to walk back home to Lincolnton.

He never made it back.

She admits her son’s past. But as parents know, a love for your child never changes.

“Still my son. He might have done a lot of things, maybe to people on the drug part. But that’s no right to kill,” she said.

Nancy Roark says they’ve searched the area in Gaston and Lincoln counties. They’ve also passed out missing person posters.

This week, the Gaston County Police Department also asked for the public’s help, a second time, to find Quintin Roark.

His absence is felt by his two children, 6 and 5 years old, daily.

“He was my best buddy ever and he loved both of us really good,” said 6-year-old Jordan Roark.

“What do you want to do as soon as you see your dad?” WBTV asked.

“Hug him...jump on him,” he replied.

A reality that his father is missing. This family hopes he comes back home safe.

“I ask you please just help us bring my son home. I don’t care how you do it. But just tell somebody the police to let them know that this is where he’s at. We won’t I won’t ask him more questions. I just want him and then his children will have closure,” Nancy Roark said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gaston County Police Department.

