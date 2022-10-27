PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Dry, pleasant next few days before possible rain for Halloween

We’ll be mostly sunny and pleasant for today with high temperatures cooler near 70 degrees.
We’ll be mostly sunny and pleasant for today with high temperatures cooler near 70 degrees.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re dry and comfortable for the next few days with rain chances increasing late this weekend into Halloween Monday!

  • Today and Tomorrow: Cooler days, dry
  • First Alert Weather Day Sunday and Monday: Periods of rain, cool
  • Next Week: Temperatures above average, mainly dry outlook

We’ll be mostly sunny and pleasant for today with high temperatures cooler near 70 degrees, with dry conditions across the region. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the mid-40s.

It’s another nice day for Friday with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid-60s. Clouds will increase for Saturday ahead of our next rain system, but no rain chances are in the forecast. Expect mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid-60s.

We're pleasant for the end of the workweek before periods of rain work into the area late...
We're pleasant for the end of the workweek before periods of rain work into the area late Sunday and into Halloween morning.(Source: WBTV)

Rain chances will increase starting Sunday afternoon/evening but especially for the first half of Monday with periods of rain expected. As of now, it looks like the rain chances could taper off by the evening hours, which would be good news for trick-or-treaters!

First Alert Weather Days have been declared for both Sunday and Monday.
First Alert Weather Days have been declared for both Sunday and Monday.(Source: WBTV)

After Monday, next week looks warmer and mainly dry with high temperatures in the 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

It’s almost Friday!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Ahylea Willard is continuing their push for someone to come forward with...
‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for answers
Markail Lajuaries Hampton, 32, was charged with felony death by vehicle.
Charges upgraded for man accused of causing deadly Salisbury crash involving motorcycle
A white-tailed deer got inside a Kershaw, S.C. restaurant on Monday.
Oh deer! Whitetail slips and slides around inside of S.C. restaurant
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
Prosecutors said a husband and wife have been sentenced to jail for stealing over $230,000 from...
Husband, wife sentenced after stealing over $230K from Charlotte high school athletics boosters

Latest News

Dry, pleasant next few days before possible rain for Halloween
As clouds gather, rain chances will ramp up late Sunday through midday Monday. The peak appears...
Cool, dry rest of the week before rain arrives Sunday
First Alert Oct. 27 forecast
Cool, dry rest of the week before rain arrives Sunday
First Alert Weather Days: Sunday and Monday for rain showers.
New Data: Rain chances increasing late Sunday into Halloween Monday