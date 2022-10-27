Dry, pleasant next few days before possible rain for Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re dry and comfortable for the next few days with rain chances increasing late this weekend into Halloween Monday!

Today and Tomorrow: Cooler days, dry

First Alert Weather Day Sunday and Monday: Periods of rain, cool

Next Week: Temperatures above average, mainly dry outlook

We’ll be mostly sunny and pleasant for today with high temperatures cooler near 70 degrees, with dry conditions across the region. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the mid-40s.

It’s another nice day for Friday with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid-60s. Clouds will increase for Saturday ahead of our next rain system, but no rain chances are in the forecast. Expect mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid-60s.

We're pleasant for the end of the workweek before periods of rain work into the area late Sunday and into Halloween morning. (Source: WBTV)

Rain chances will increase starting Sunday afternoon/evening but especially for the first half of Monday with periods of rain expected. As of now, it looks like the rain chances could taper off by the evening hours, which would be good news for trick-or-treaters!

First Alert Weather Days have been declared for both Sunday and Monday. (Source: WBTV)

After Monday, next week looks warmer and mainly dry with high temperatures in the 70s.

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

