PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Costco is selling the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle with 60,000 pieces

Costco is selling what it claims to be "the world's largest" jigsaw puzzle.
Costco is selling what it claims to be "the world's largest" jigsaw puzzle.(Costco via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Think you’re a puzzle master? Costco is about to challenge that notion.

The big-box retail store is selling what it claims to be “the world’s largest” jigsaw puzzle.

The puzzle is made up of 60,000 pieces, with the final product ending up being 29 feet long and 8 feet tall.

Made up of 60,000 pieces, the final product ends up being 29 feet long and 8 feet tall.
Made up of 60,000 pieces, the final product ends up being 29 feet long and 8 feet tall.(Costco via CNN Newsource)

The jigsaw can be divided into 60 smaller puzzles to make it easier to tackle.

It features a map of the world with different famous landmarks in place of the ocean.

Costco’s giant jigsaw will cost you $599, including shipping and handling.

You can buy it here.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Ahylea Willard is continuing their push for someone to come forward with...
‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for answers
Kaneycha Turner played basketball for Statesville High School. She is being remembered after...
‘I love you with all of my heart’: Friends, family flood social media with tributes for Kaneycha Turner
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
A white-tailed deer got inside a Kershaw, S.C. restaurant on Monday.
Oh deer! Whitetail slips and slides around inside of S.C. restaurant
Markail Lajuaries Hampton, 32, was charged with felony death by vehicle.
Charges upgraded for man accused of causing deadly Salisbury crash involving motorcycle

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University,...
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
12 jurors seated for Trump Organization tax fraud trial
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington,...
US to send Ukraine additional $275 million in military aid
Damage can be seen in villages on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Sunday, Oct. 23,...
Ukraine attacks Russia’s hold on southern city of Kherson
A treasure hunter in Tennessee says he found a Civil War-era belt buckle while using a metal...
Man finds suspected Civil War-era belt buckle in banks of drought-afflicted river