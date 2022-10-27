Cool, dry rest of the week before rain arrives Sunday
Look for clear skies and colder temperatures tonight, with lows bottoming out in the 40s for most.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’ll be plenty of sunshine to go around today with a cool breeze and seasonal afternoon temperatures right around 70 degrees.
- Today: Lots of sunshine, cooler breezes
- Friday and Saturday: More clouds, but stays dry
- First Alert Weather Days: Sunday and Monday
Highs in the mid to upper 60s are forecast for Friday and Saturday. While both days will remain dry, there will be a steady increase in cloud cover by Saturday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: While Sunday will start dry, the day will end with rain and highs in the low to middle 60s. The rain will continue Sunday night into at least early Monday, impacting the Monday morning commute.
The frontal system should pull out by Monday afternoon, so I’m hopeful the evening will be dry for trick-or-treaters. Monday will remain cool with highs inching into the upper 60s late in the day.
Hope you have a great day!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
