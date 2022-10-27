Cool, dry rest of the week before rain arrives Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’ll be plenty of sunshine to go around today with a cool breeze and seasonal afternoon temperatures right around 70 degrees.

Today: Lots of sunshine, cooler breezes

Friday and Saturday: More clouds, but stays dry

First Alert Weather Days: Sunday and Monday

Look for clear skies and colder temperatures tonight, with lows bottoming out in the 40s for most.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s are forecast for Friday and Saturday. While both days will remain dry, there will be a steady increase in cloud cover by Saturday.

FIRST ALERT: High temps around #CLT will run seasonably cool over the next several days. While we'll stay dry around the @wbtv_news area over the next few days, clouds will increase & eventually lead to rain by late Sunday into at least the start of Monday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/YdFZCxwx81 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) October 27, 2022

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: While Sunday will start dry, the day will end with rain and highs in the low to middle 60s. The rain will continue Sunday night into at least early Monday, impacting the Monday morning commute.

FIRST ALERT: Making weekend plans? Saturday looks mostly cloudy & cool, but dry. Rain chances ramp up on Sunday, especially in western sections of the @wbtv_news area, but most probably holds off until the late afternoon hours around #CLT. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/MXvS21Jfny — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) October 27, 2022

The frontal system should pull out by Monday afternoon, so I’m hopeful the evening will be dry for trick-or-treaters. Monday will remain cool with highs inching into the upper 60s late in the day.

FIRST ALERT: There's no rain in the forecast for the next couple of days around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area, but as clouds gather, rain chances will ramp up late Sunday through midday Monday. The peak appears to be very early Monday morning. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/J9uuTttvWg — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) October 27, 2022

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

