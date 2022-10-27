PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Cool, dry rest of the week before rain arrives Sunday

By Al Conklin
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’ll be plenty of sunshine to go around today with a cool breeze and seasonal afternoon temperatures right around 70 degrees.

  • Today: Lots of sunshine, cooler breezes
  • Friday and Saturday: More clouds, but stays dry
  • First Alert Weather Days: Sunday and Monday

Look for clear skies and colder temperatures tonight, with lows bottoming out in the 40s for most.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s are forecast for Friday and Saturday. While both days will remain dry, there will be a steady increase in cloud cover by Saturday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: While Sunday will start dry, the day will end with rain and highs in the low to middle 60s. The rain will continue Sunday night into at least early Monday, impacting the Monday morning commute.

The frontal system should pull out by Monday afternoon, so I’m hopeful the evening will be dry for trick-or-treaters. Monday will remain cool with highs inching into the upper 60s late in the day.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts, check the radar, see updated tropical tracks, and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Get your latest WBTV First Alert weather forecast at noon with Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall, and your afternoon and evening weather updates with Meteorologists Jason Myers, Rachel Coulter and Elissia Wilson.

Hope you have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

