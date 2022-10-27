PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Concord Police seek help in identifying person responsible for hit-and-run

On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 6:50 a.m. a dark colored SUV struck a...
On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 6:50 a.m. a dark colored SUV struck a pedestrian as he was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Pitt School Road and Weddington Road.(City of Concord)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with locating the person responsible for the hit and run of a pedestrian.

On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 6:50 a.m. a dark colored SUV struck a pedestrian as he was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Pitt School Road and Weddington Road. The operator of the vehicle stopped briefly, then proceeded to flee the scene. Fortunately, the cyclist’s injuries were non-life threatening. The cyclist described the vehicle as possibly and early model Ford Explorer.

Anyone with knowledge of the vehicle or its driver is asked to contact the Concord Police Department @ (704) 920-5000 or Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling (704) 93-CRIME or texting the information to 93CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Ahylea Willard is continuing their push for someone to come forward with...
‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for answers
Kaneycha Turner played basketball for Statesville High School. She is being remembered after...
‘I love you with all of my heart’: Friends, family flood social media with tributes for Kaneycha Turner
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
A white-tailed deer got inside a Kershaw, S.C. restaurant on Monday.
Oh deer! Whitetail slips and slides around inside of S.C. restaurant
Markail Lajuaries Hampton, 32, was charged with felony death by vehicle.
Charges upgraded for man accused of causing deadly Salisbury crash involving motorcycle

Latest News

Kaneycha Turner was one of two people shot and killed in Greensboro on Tuesday night.
The mother of Statesville teen shot and killed in Greensboro says her daughter was “sweet, humble, an all-around great kid.”
Featuring Gunther Jochl
Get Ready for a New Ski Season
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still hopeful that members of...
Crime Stoppers: Reward increased to $40K for arrest in 2021 killing of Edy Alvarado
Timothy Alan Waters, 49, is accused of shooting a man on Evans Drive in Lancaster County.
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after attempted robbery, shooting in Lancaster County