Cases of RSV on the rise

By Brad Dickerson
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Cases of children coming down with RSV have increased not only across the country but here at home.

With that in mind, we wanted to talk with Dr. Lyn Nuse, medical director of Atrium Health Levine Children’s Primary Care.

Dr. Nuse discussed what exactly RSV is, what the symptoms are and who is most at risk.

Watch the video above for information you and your family should know about.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

