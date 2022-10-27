PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after attempted robbery, shooting in Lancaster County

Officials said the man attempted to rob the victim on Evans Drive before shooting him.
Timothy Alan Waters, 49, is accused of shooting a man on Evans Drive in Lancaster County.
Timothy Alan Waters, 49, is accused of shooting a man on Evans Drive in Lancaster County.(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Authorities in Lancaster County are searching for a man after he allegedly attempted to rob and shot another person on Tuesday evening.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Evans Drive near Highway 521 around 6 p.m., where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back.

Deputies and Lancaster County EMS rendered aid to the victim before he was airlifted to a hospital. His injuries are said to be serious and he remains hospitalized.

Later in the evening, investigators discovered that the victim, the shooter and a third person had left a local convenience store in the same vehicle shortly before the shooting occurred.

Officials said that after leaving the store, the three people drove to Evans Drive where the shooter, identified as 49-year-old Timothy Alan Waters, attempted to rob the victim and shot him.

The sheriff’s office said that Waters and the other man left the victim in the roadway and fled the scene.

The vehicle has since been located and processed by authorities.

On Wednesday, warrants were obtained for Waters, charging him with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, armed robbery, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Waters is still on the run and is considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

“It’s imperative that we find Waters and take him into custody as soon as possible,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “I encourage anyone with information which can lead us to Waters to call 911, the sheriff’s office, or your local police agency immediately to help us put him in jail for this shooting.”

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office or contact Midlands Crimestoppers.

