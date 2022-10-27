PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Two arrested for 2021 murder of Gastonia man during targeted home invasion

Trakus Pratt, 30, was shot and killed during a ‘targeted home invasion’ on Raindrops Road in June 2021 around 12:30 a.m.
Man killed during 'targeted' home invasion in Gastonia
Man killed during 'targeted' home invasion in Gastonia(Family photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men have been arrested for the murder of Trakus Pratt in 2021, according to the Gaston County District Attorney.

Elijah Hill and Jacquez Morrison were each charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with Pratt’s homicide.

Pratt, 30, was shot and killed during a ‘targeted home invasion’ on Raindrops Road around 12:30 a.m. on June 12, 2021.

Pratt was a father and a fiance. He welcomed his second child a week before he was killed.

In July 2021, three people were arrested for Pratt’s murder but in February 2022, the charges were dismissed due to ‘newly discovered, exculpatory evidence.’

Hill and Morrison appeared before a District Court Judge on Tuesday for a first appearance, and they are currently being held without bond. The District Attorney’s Office has yet to decide whether to seek the death penalty.

Also Read: ‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for answers

