10-degree temp drop ahead, Sunday rain could impact Halloween plans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are going to wrap up this last week of October with temperatures 10 degrees cooler than how we began the week Monday. The first half of the weekend looks dry, but we’ll be gearing up for some changes Sunday and into Halloween.

Friday: Mostly sunny, mild.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, pleasant.

First Alert Weather Day Sun. & Mon.: Sun. PM showers, Mon. Rain likely.

For the balance of this afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures topping out in the mid 60s and lower 70s. The overnight will remain quiet and dry with lows ranging from the 30s in the mountains to 40s across the piedmont.

High pressure to the north of the Carolinas will keep us mostly sunny and dry on Friday. Afternoon highs will range from the 50s in the mountains to 60s across the piedmont.

Rain chances for the rest of this week (WBTV First Alert Weather)

After a cool start on Saturday morning, highs will warm into the upper 60s by the afternoon.

Chances for rain will return in the forecast late Saturday night but until then we’ll get to enjoy sunshine and mild temperatures.

Saturday night into Sunday, an area of low pressure over Arkansas will begin to lift north, increasing chances for scattered in the mountains off-and-on throughout the day Sunday.

Across the piedmont expect increasing clouds through the day with showers developing in the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will range from the 50s to 60s.

We will begin Halloween with some pockets of rain during the morning hours but by the afternoon, the rain will taper off to some scattered showers.

Highs on Halloween will climb into the upper 50s in the mountains to near 70 degrees across the piedmont. We should see the gradually clearing by sunset, just in time for trick-or-treating.

Look for sunshine to return in the afternoon on Tuesday; expect highs in the 50s and 60s. Wednesday looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.

Tropical Update: We are monitoring two disturbances in the tropics that have chances for development. The first is an area of low pressure over the southwestern Atlantic; the National Hurricane Center is giving this low a 40 percent chance of development. The NHC is giving a second low in the eastern Caribbean a 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next five days.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

