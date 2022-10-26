Woman killed after motorcycle, truck collide in Iredell County, police say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another was injured after a motorcycle crash in Iredell County on Tuesday evening, police said.

According to the Mooresville Police Department, the deadly crash happened around 7:11 p.m. on West Iredell Avenue, near the intersection of North Academy Street.

Once at the scene, officers found that a motorcycle and truck had collided.

The passenger on the motorcycle, 44-year-old Theescha Renea Proctor, died at the scene due to her injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

