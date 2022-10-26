PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Woman killed after motorcycle, truck collide in Iredell County, police say

Police said the woman was a passenger on the motorcycle.
One woman was killed after a motorcycle crash in Mooresville on Tuesday evening, police said.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and another was injured after a motorcycle crash in Iredell County on Tuesday evening, police said.

According to the Mooresville Police Department, the deadly crash happened around 7:11 p.m. on West Iredell Avenue, near the intersection of North Academy Street.

Once at the scene, officers found that a motorcycle and truck had collided.

The passenger on the motorcycle, 44-year-old Theescha Renea Proctor, died at the scene due to her injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

