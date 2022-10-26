PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Woman charged with murder after shooting in Pageland, S.C.

Police said it was an isolated incident and the woman was taken into custody when officers arrived.
“At no time did this incident pose a danger to the public,” a Pageland Police Department social media post stated.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT
PAGELAND, S.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead and another is in police custody after a shooting Tuesday night in Chesterfield County.

According to Pageland Police, officers were called to the shooting on North Oak Street. EMS arrived and took the victim to hospital, where they died from their injuries, authorities said.

The suspect, identified by police as Christin Ann Welch, was taken into custody and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

