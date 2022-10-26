PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Touch-A-Truck returns to Cabarrus County bigger, better that ever in 4th year

Jack O’ Lantern Jaunt Color Run 2k kicks off packed day of activities
Get information on Touch-A-Truck and all Active Living and Parks events by following them at...
Get information on Touch-A-Truck and all Active Living and Parks events by following them at //Facebook.com/CabCoALP.(Cabarrus County)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - This Saturday, trucks, emergency vehicles, tractors and more will invade the midway at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center for the fourth annual Touch-A-Truck celebration.

The arena is also the site of this year’s Jack O’ Lantern Jaunt Color Run 2k, which starts at 8:45 a.m. The course will take participants through the Touch-A-Truck event.

In addition to the 80-plus large and ‘fun-size’ machines (yep, attendees can operate a scaled-down excavator), this year’s Touch-A-Truck will feature a Kid’s Zone with a bounce house, bicycle safety course (and opportunity to win a new helmet) and the Army National Guard’s obstacle course.

And, of course, the event is happening on October 29, which means visitors are encouraged to arrive dressed for the occasion – in Halloween costumes.

A low-sensory period will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The full event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Register for the Jaunt by visiting www.runsignup.com and entering keyword Jack O’ Lantern Jaunt 2k. Pick up your race packet early at Frank Liske Park (4001 Stough Road SW, Concord) for free parking at the event.

For those just coming for Touch-A-Truck, parking is $7 (credit card only).

Get information on Touch-A-Truck and all Active Living and Parks events by following them at //Facebook.com/CabCoALP.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early-morning crash in Statesville claimed the life of a toddler Tuesday morning.
Father charged after toddler killed in early-morning Statesville wreck
Prosecutors said a husband and wife have been sentenced to jail for stealing over $230,000 from...
Husband, wife sentenced after stealing over $230K from Charlotte high school athletics boosters
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Towing company owner David Satterfield sits in a Raleigh courtroom. A judge dismissed the...
Charlotte company was practically banned from towing. Records show they still towed hundreds of cars
FILE - Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was...
Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body

Latest News

Markail Lajuaries Hampton, 32, was charged with felony death by vehicle.
Charges upgraded for man accused of causing fatal crash involving motorcycle
Board members heard a presentation on the recommendations for magnet program changes at E.E....
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools parents, board shares frustrations over magnet school recommendations
Aquadale Elementary is experiencing respiratory illnesses.
Two Stanly County schools closed due to respiratory illnesses
Police said Christin Ann Welch was taken into custody when they arrived following the shooting.
Woman charged with murder after shooting in Pageland, S.C.