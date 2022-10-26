Sunny, cool rest of the week, rain possible for Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This morning’s cool front is now gone, and the rain has moved out. The clouds will soon follow, and the afternoon looks nice with temperatures rebounding to the middle 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Sunshine back, warm afternoon temperatures

Cooler readings but dry through Saturday

First Alert Weather Days: Sunday and Monday

The rain around #CLT is quickly ending & the clouds will move out later this morning. Sunshine will dominate across the @wbtv_news area for the afternoon hours. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/0YqziEkVEA — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) October 26, 2022

We’ve got clear skies tonight and lows will bottom out in the chilly 40s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny again with afternoon temperatures just above 70 degrees.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s are forecast for Friday and Saturday. While both days will remain dry, there will be a steady increase in cloud cover.

FIRST ALERT: With afternoon sunshine replacing clouds & rain this, we'll warm up nicely around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area this afternoon. Temps will be inching down as clouds increase & rain chances ramp up late Sunday & Monday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/VmVdxupFXL — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) October 26, 2022

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: While Sunday will start dry, the day will end with rain and highs in the lower 60s.

FIRST ALERT: If you're already making plans for the weekend around #CLT, Saturday looks mostly cloudy, cool & dry. And most of Sunday may be dry as well, but model data is strongly suggesting rain may move into the @wbtv_news area as the day wears on. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/QSEJPbAkRc — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) October 26, 2022

The rain will continue Sunday night into Monday, impacting the Monday morning commute and perhaps evening trick-or-treaters as well. Monday will remain cool with highs holding in the 60s.

There is still some uncertainty regarding the timing, coverage and amount of rain, so keep checking back for the latest updates with the WBTV First Alert forecast.

FIRST ALERT: Rain this morning around #CLT will quickly wind down & we'll dry out across the @wbtv_news area over the next several days. Rain chances will ramp back up by late Sunday & rain looks to continue - off & on - into Halloween. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/FENZcXvcsP — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) October 26, 2022

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts, check radar, see updated tropical tracks, and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Get your latest WBTV First Alert weather forecast at noon with Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall, and your afternoon and evening weather updates with Meteorologists Jason Myers, Rachel Coulter and Elissia Wilson.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.