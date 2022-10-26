Sunny, cool rest of the week, rain possible for Halloween
We’ve got clear skies tonight and lows will bottom out in the chilly 40s.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This morning’s cool front is now gone, and the rain has moved out. The clouds will soon follow, and the afternoon looks nice with temperatures rebounding to the middle 70s under mostly sunny skies.
- Sunshine back, warm afternoon temperatures
- Cooler readings but dry through Saturday
- First Alert Weather Days: Sunday and Monday
Thursday will be mostly sunny again with afternoon temperatures just above 70 degrees.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s are forecast for Friday and Saturday. While both days will remain dry, there will be a steady increase in cloud cover.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: While Sunday will start dry, the day will end with rain and highs in the lower 60s.
The rain will continue Sunday night into Monday, impacting the Monday morning commute and perhaps evening trick-or-treaters as well. Monday will remain cool with highs holding in the 60s.
There is still some uncertainty regarding the timing, coverage and amount of rain, so keep checking back for the latest updates with the WBTV First Alert forecast.
Hope you have a great hump day!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
