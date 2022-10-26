Statesville High graduate killed in Greensboro shooting

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 2021 graduate of Statesville High School was one of two persons killed in a shooting in Greensboro on Tuesday night, according to Greensboro Police.

Kaneycha Turner was identified by police as one of the victims. She was a freshman, Management/Business Administration student at NC A&T.

“I’m proud to say that today I graduated high school. I am also proud to say that I graduated in the top 10% of my class. Thanks for everyone who supported me throughout my journey,” Turner posted on her high school graduation day.

A friend of Turner’s who used to live next door said she was shocked to hear about the incident, and described Turner as “a very good girl.”

Greensboro Police say two people and four others were hurt, one of whom is in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Police said that NC A&T sent out an Aggie Alert, as the shooting happened near campus, but police have not connected the incident to the school in any way.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.